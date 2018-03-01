DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – According to KRLD’s L.P. Phillips, the man accused of killing Richardson police officer David Sherrard was prepared to ambush arriving officers.

Affidavits that had been sealed until Thursday afternoon, paint a picture of Richardson police walking into a tactical ambush on February 7.

Officers went to the Breckinridge Point Apartments near Renner Road and North Star Road around 7 p.m. in response to a disturbance call. Officers then entered the apartment with their guns drawn and were met with unrelenting gunfire from an AR-15 that had a scope on top.

Officer David Sherrard was the first officer inside the apartment … taking a fatal shot to the upper body six seconds after entering. According to the affidavit, Sherrard wasn’t even able to get a shot off.

Other officers say Brandon McCall had them pinned-down. He was prone on the floor…at times…they say….moaning…acting as though he was wounded to draw officers out.

This is a developing nest story. Refresh for the latest details.