MIAMI (AP) – William H.T. “Bucky” Bush, a wealthy investor and the brother and uncle of presidents, has died. He was 79.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush confirmed Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that his uncle died. He did not describe the cause.

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, said the president’s younger brother died Tuesday.

The brother of the elder president Bush and uncle of President George W. Bush, “Bucky” Bush was co-founder and chairman of Bush O’Donnell Investment Advisers in St. Louis, Missouri, and served on the board of directors of WellPoint Inc.

He also was active in Republican politics and served as Missouri campaign chairman for George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign. When that role was announced at a news conference, he recalled baby-sitting and coaching the future president.

