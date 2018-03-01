DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “It’s the not knowing that drives you crazy,” says homeowner Rebecca Stone.

Firefighters knocked on her door Thursday morning– along with a couple of thousand others– warning them that natural gas service would be shut off for at least three weeks while crews replaced aging lines.

Many in the affected area say Atmos Energy had been warned.

“Yes!” exclaimed Stone. “For years… we’re always calling and complaining about we can smell gas coming up out of our meters.”

And that’s not all.

“When we had enough rain last week, natural gas was bubbling up out of the ground,” says Jed Allsup. He says Atmos sent out a repairman who told him, “okay, we’ll be back in about five days to fix it.”

So Allsup lit the natural gas that was bubbling in the standing water on the ground, and posted it on Facebook. That lit a fire under Atmos– even as he admits that igniting the natural gas leak was “not a smart idea.” Still, “they showed up two hours later to repair something that we’ve been asking for repairs for years.”

Allsup now has a brand new meter, and the bubbling gas is gone. Now, his family needs to be next. His home falls within the service area. So, he and hundreds of others want to know who’s picking up the tab for lengthy hotel stays.

“I’m angry,” says Allsup. “This is super frustrating that I can’t get any answers.”