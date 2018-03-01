CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, evacuations, gas leaks, homeowners, Local TV, natural gas, no gas service, Northwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “It’s the not knowing that drives you crazy,” says homeowner Rebecca Stone.

Firefighters knocked on her door Thursday morning– along with a couple of thousand others– warning them that natural gas service would be shut off for at least three weeks while crews replaced aging lines.

Many in the affected area say Atmos Energy had been warned.

“Yes!” exclaimed Stone. “For years… we’re always calling and complaining about we can smell gas coming up out of our meters.”

screen shot 2018 03 01 at 6 10 11 pm From Fear To Frustration In Northwest Dallas

Rebecca Stone is impacted by the Northwest Dallas gas service outage (CBS11)

And that’s not all.

“When we had enough rain last week, natural gas was bubbling up out of the ground,” says Jed Allsup. He says Atmos sent out a repairman who told him, “okay, we’ll be back in about five days to fix it.”

So Allsup lit the natural gas that was bubbling in the standing water on the ground, and posted it on Facebook. That lit a fire under Atmos– even as he admits that igniting the natural gas leak was “not a smart idea.” Still, “they showed up two hours later to repair something that we’ve been asking for repairs for years.”

Allsup now has a brand new meter, and the bubbling gas is gone. Now, his family needs to be next. His home falls within the service area. So, he and hundreds of others want to know who’s picking up the tab for lengthy hotel stays.

“I’m angry,” says Allsup. “This is super frustrating that I can’t get any answers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch