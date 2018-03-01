CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Annie Gimbel, Cage, Corsicana, Gorilla, Local TV News, Park, Politically Correct, Viral

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – City leaders in Corsicana responded to protests from its community after they removed a gorilla statue that had sat inside a cage on a playground there for almost 20 years.

The structural integrity of “Dobby” the gorilla was assessed and, according to Mayor Don Denbow, with some modifications it will be placed back at Community Park for children to play on and around.

Dobby will no longer sit in a cage though.

dobby the gorilla Gorilla Statue Will Return To Park Without Cage Despite Complaints

“Dobby” the gorilla was sorely missed by his community. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

Removal of the park’s prime attraction set off an outcry from many with fond memories of him.

“It was a little strange, a little random, very unexpected,” one protestor told CBS 11 News. 

But other community members, found the gorilla offensive – racially insensitive — in some form, and requested its removal, according to Denbow.

And the city listened.

“We can understand this, because we have an obligation to listen to all our citizens, to determine what is offensive and not, especially in public places,” said Denbow.

Those in opposition said they would have liked to at least weigh in on the discussion.

A Facebook page called ” In Memory Of Dobby” was started in memoriam of the gorilla. Fans shared their memories and posted pics, too.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch