CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – City leaders in Corsicana responded to protests from its community after they removed a gorilla statue that had sat inside a cage on a playground there for almost 20 years.

The structural integrity of “Dobby” the gorilla was assessed and, according to Mayor Don Denbow, with some modifications it will be placed back at Community Park for children to play on and around.

Dobby will no longer sit in a cage though.

Removal of the park’s prime attraction set off an outcry from many with fond memories of him.

“It was a little strange, a little random, very unexpected,” one protestor told CBS 11 News.

But other community members, found the gorilla offensive – racially insensitive — in some form, and requested its removal, according to Denbow.

And the city listened.

“We can understand this, because we have an obligation to listen to all our citizens, to determine what is offensive and not, especially in public places,” said Denbow.

Those in opposition said they would have liked to at least weigh in on the discussion.

A Facebook page called ” In Memory Of Dobby” was started in memoriam of the gorilla. Fans shared their memories and posted pics, too.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)