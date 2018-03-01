DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds gathered inside the Park Cities Presbyterian Church on Thursday night to remember the life of Linda “Michellita” Rogers.

The 12-year-old died last Friday after her family’s home exploded near an area that is now under investigation for major gas leak problems.

“A hole has been carved in our hearts that can never heal, never be filled,” said Dr. Felipe Monroy of Uplift Williams Preparatory.

Many in crowd wore white to show support for the family.

“The 12 years with little Michelle were too soon,” said Rev. Caleb Dunn of the Cristo Rey Presbyterian Church. “But even if we had 100 years with her, it would not be enough.”

Many new Linda Rogers as “Michellita” or little Michelle and there was so much they said they will miss.

“Her dimples and her sweet smile,” said Kenya Scott, a friend.

Scott was on the same cheer team with Rogers.

“She was a really good person,” said Scott as she wiped away tears.

Family friend and Sunday school teacher Mark Newcomber witnessed the character of Rogers at church.

“In times like these it’s difficult. Obviously the questions are asked by everyone. ‘Why? Why can this happen?’ ” said Newcomer.

But Newcomber, like so many on Thursday night, must lean on his faith.

“We were all lucky for her to touch our lives,” said Monroy.

Rogers will be buried on Friday.