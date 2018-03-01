CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:Linda “Michellita” Rogers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds gathered inside the Park Cities Presbyterian Church on Thursday night to remember the life of Linda “Michellita” Rogers.

The 12-year-old died last Friday after her family’s home exploded near an area that is now under investigation for major gas leak problems.

linda rogers Hundreds Gather To Honor Child Killed In Explosion: She Was A Really Good Person

A 7th grader, Linda Michellita is described as a “bundle of joy” on a GoFundMe page set up in her honor. (photo courtesy: GoFundMe)

“A hole has been carved in our hearts that can never heal, never be filled,” said Dr. Felipe Monroy of Uplift Williams Preparatory.

Many in crowd wore white to show support for the family.

“The 12 years with little Michelle were too soon,” said Rev. Caleb Dunn of the Cristo Rey Presbyterian Church. “But even if we had 100 years with her, it would not be enough.”

Many new Linda Rogers as “Michellita” or little Michelle and there was so much they said they will miss.

“Her dimples and her sweet smile,” said Kenya Scott, a friend.

Scott was on the same cheer team with Rogers.

“She was a really good person,” said Scott as she wiped away tears.

Family friend and Sunday school teacher Mark Newcomber witnessed the character of Rogers at church.

“In times like these it’s difficult. Obviously the questions are asked by everyone. ‘Why? Why can this happen?’ ” said Newcomer.

But Newcomber, like so many on Thursday night, must lean on his faith.

“We were all lucky for her to touch our lives,” said Monroy.

Rogers will be buried on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch