CBS 11Blank Powerball lottery slips. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
TXA 21Blank Powerball lottery slips. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Blank Powerball lottery slips. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You […]
KRLDBlank Powerball lottery slips. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: […]
105.3 The FanBlank Powerball lottery slips. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As […]
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Baskeball, championship, high school, Local TV News, Send Off, Sports, Timberview

MANSFIELD (CBS 11 SPORTS) – This moment in time should be savored forever.

That’s the message Mansfield Timberview girls’ basketball coach Kit Martin plans to share with her team as they make their way to San Antonio for the 5A state semis this week.

mansfield basketball team Mansfield Timberview Girls Basketball Team Heads To Semi Finals

Timberview (36-2) takes on Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (29-9), 8:30 p.m. tonight at the Alamodome in the UIL Class 5A state semifinals.

The Lady Wolves received a major send-off from school with hopes of having the outcome be much different than last year. Junior guard Destiny Jackson says their loss by two points in the championship game last year “is still a blur.”

Forward Lauryn Thompson promises they are bringing the title home this time. In her words, “the entire Mansfield community has supported us, and they deserve it!”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch