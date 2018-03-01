MANSFIELD (CBS 11 SPORTS) – This moment in time should be savored forever.

That’s the message Mansfield Timberview girls’ basketball coach Kit Martin plans to share with her team as they make their way to San Antonio for the 5A state semis this week.

The Lady Wolves received a major send-off from school with hopes of having the outcome be much different than last year. Junior guard Destiny Jackson says their loss by two points in the championship game last year “is still a blur.”

Forward Lauryn Thompson promises they are bringing the title home this time. In her words, “the entire Mansfield community has supported us, and they deserve it!”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)