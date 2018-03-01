DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested two brothers for the murder of a 14-year-old Samuell High School student on February 12.

George Salazar, 22, and Ernest Salazar, 25, are in custody for the murder of Natalie Hernandez.

Police did not release any other information, including a possible motive for the deadly shooting.

Hernandez was a victim in a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Ormond Street, near Umphress Park.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot, but he survived.

Two other students were in the car when the shooting happened but were not hurt.

Dallas Police said they found Hernandez and the three other students at a convenience store gas station at 1731 S. Buckner Boulevard, but the shooting actually happened in the 1800 block of Ormond Drive.

The store clerk said Hernandez and the injured 16-year-old walked into the store.

“I asked them what happened. They said someone came to the park, blocked them in, and they started shooting,” said Cliff Giddings. “She said, ‘I’ve been shot,’ fell on the ground, ‘I’ve been shot in the stomach or whatever’.”

Dallas ISD said the day after her death, the high school freshman was bright, happy and smart.