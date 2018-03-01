CBS 11Richard Ward is charged with killing his wife in Burleson. 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email […]
Filed Under:Chopper 11, ellis county, ferris, Live Video, plane crash, Small Plane, TX

FERRIS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A twin engine plane made what was described as a ‘hard landing’ today in a field in Ellis Co. near Ferris, TX.

Kyle Bradford with the Texas Department of Public Safety said one pilot was on board and was not injured.

ec57818ac9bd42b58720eaca25f56a58 Small Plane Crashes In Field In Ellis County

Small Plane Crashes In Field In Ellis County (CBS 11)

According to FAA records, the plan is a Beech fixed wing multi-engine craft.

Bradford said the plane experienced engine failure and the pilot attempted to make a safe landing in an open field.

The crash happened at about 11AM.

From Chopper 11 extensive damage could be seen to the aircraft. The nose of the plane appeared to have been sheared off the craft and the left engine also appeared to have been detached from the impact.

Damage to some nearby trees could be seen from Chopper 11 as well indicating that perhaps the plane may have struck the trees while attempting landing though this information is not confirmed.

plane crash two Small Plane Crashes In Field In Ellis County

Small Plane Crashes In Field In Ellis County – Damaged Trees (CBS 11)

Bradford said the crash occured near FM 660 at Cochise Rd. near Ferris, TX.

Early reports indicate that the pilot left from Addison Airport and headed to Mexia.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies were at the scene Thursday afternoon.

Ferris, TX is about 20 miles south of Dallas on I-45.

More updates here as they come in to the newsroom.

 

