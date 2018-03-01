FERRIS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A twin engine plane made what was described as a ‘hard landing’ today in a field in Ellis Co. near Ferris, TX.

Kyle Bradford with the Texas Department of Public Safety said one pilot was on board and was not injured.

According to FAA records, the plan is a Beech fixed wing multi-engine craft.

Bradford said the plane experienced engine failure and the pilot attempted to make a safe landing in an open field.

The crash happened at about 11AM.

From Chopper 11 extensive damage could be seen to the aircraft. The nose of the plane appeared to have been sheared off the craft and the left engine also appeared to have been detached from the impact.

Damage to some nearby trees could be seen from Chopper 11 as well indicating that perhaps the plane may have struck the trees while attempting landing though this information is not confirmed.

Bradford said the crash occured near FM 660 at Cochise Rd. near Ferris, TX.

Early reports indicate that the pilot left from Addison Airport and headed to Mexia.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies were at the scene Thursday afternoon.

Ferris, TX is about 20 miles south of Dallas on I-45.

More updates here as they come in to the newsroom.