DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly two years after a CBS 11 Consumer Justice investigation, the Inspector General’s office released a report stating the army botched adoptions for more than 200 military dogs.

The investigation, ordered by House Armed Services Committee, said the army failed to properly manage, supervise facilitate the adoptions.

According to the report, in one instance, more than one dozen dogs were adopted by a private company and then abandoned to a kennel.

Consumer Justice followed the story of veteran Ryan Henderson and his former Tactical Explosives Detector Dog, Satan.

Satan was adopted by a family in North Carolina before Henderson was given the chance to claim him.

After fighting for more than two years, Henderson and his dog were reunited last summer.

Congress has since recommended former handlers be given first priority for adoption.

CBS 11’s Consumer Justice unit has reached out to the Army and are still waiting for comment.

