By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Gun Control, Guns, Local TV News, Sandy Hook, Second Amendment, teachers

ARGYLE (CBSDFW.COM) – In the wake of the Florida school shooting, nationwide debate over gun reform has once again ramped up, and the topic of arming teachers inside schools is taking center stage.

Now, one North Texas school district says they are once again clarifying their own policy to arm some of their teachers.

School officials in Argyle ISD designed and a rolled out a policy to arm some of their staff members back in 2014.

“It began after the absolute massacre at Sandy Hook,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright said.

At a news conference district officials said they have recently received numerous questions and criticism regarding their policy, so they wanted to clarify some of the misconceptions.

Argyle ISD Police chief Paul Cairney reminded the public that armed staff members all volunteered and passed a rigorous training.

Cairney said, “There is nobody that is forced to do this. It is not a pre-condition to their employment here in the district by any means.”

He also spoke about how their armed staff policy differs from the Texas School Marshal program in that the AISD staff do not have arresting authority.

Cairney also said unlike those in the Marshal program, AISD staff who carry concealed have their weapons on them all the time.

Ultimately Chief Cairney said those who are allowed to be armed on Argyle ISD campuses have to go through training, and get approved by the police chief, the superintendent, and the school board members.

