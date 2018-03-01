The North Texas Irish Festival is Friday through Sunday at Fair Park. (3/2-4)

Dallas Blooms “A World of Flowers” explodes with more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms. Celebrating the cultures around the world, Dallas Blooms features an International Crossroads Village in Pecan Grove with a large world map created from more than 2,000 vibrant pansies and three flower houses adorned with hundreds of petunias. Daffodils are blooming right now in the gardens at the Dallas Arboretum. In fact, the Texas Daffodil Society is having its annual flower show at the Dallas Arboretum on March 2-3, 2018. The public is welcome to see the many varieties from 1-5 p.m. on March 2, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 3. Anyone is welcome to enter in daffodils to the show or photography of daffodils before it starts. This is a great chance to see many types of daffodils and meet experts. For more information, visit

Living by the Golden Rule: An Interfaith Presentation is Friday at the Allen Public Library. Learn what the clerics of the Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists believe about the Golden Rule at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 2, at the Allen Public Library,300 N. Allen Dr. Free. Call 214-509-4911.

The Dallas Home and Garden Show is at Dallas Market Hall is this weekend. (3/2-4)

The DFW Golf Show is also at Dallas Market Hall this weekend. (3/2-4)

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins are playing the American Airlines Center Friday night. (3/2)

Fozzy is playing Canton Hall Friday night. (3/2)

Strangle Love is playing Bronson Rock Saturday night. (3/3) Dude can hit the high notes.

The Funky Finds Spring Fling is at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Saturday and Sunday. (3/3-4) This is a free all handmade art & craft fair featuring the work of over 100 talented makers.

Awolnation is playing the Toyota Music Factory Saturday. (3/3)

At Gas Monkey Live this Saturday (3/3), you can kinda see your favorite bands. Monsters of Mock features a bunch of bands that want to be the bands you love. Mac Sabbath will be there featuring Vocals / Ronald Osbourne, Guitar / Slayer MacCheeze, Bass / Grimalice, Drums / the Catburglar. Metallica tribute Kill ‘Em All will be there…Judas Priest Tribute Dreamer Deceiver…Ozzy tribute Ozzolution…and DFW’s only Dokken tribute band Without Warning.

You need to make sure you get your tickets for Concert for Kindness. Sunday March 11th, 45 DFW Artists Come Together to Benefit Operation Kindness… North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal shelter at Dallas Moody Performance Hall. The event features classical music and jazz from some of the area’s finest musicians along with dance, stunning photography and art starring Operation Kindness’ cats and dogs – all available for purchase. The event includes a silent auction featuring rescue animal artwork, gift baskets, and drawings and paintings from the advanced life drawing students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Cocktails, catered hors d’oeuvres and desserts are served. Individual tickets are $100 and include the performance, refreshments, cocktails and catered hors d’oeuvres. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit the website.

The Let’s Fix This FREE Spay/Neuter Event is happening Friday and Saturday March 2nd and 3rd at Locations in and around Southern Dallas for Pets of People Living in 23 Southern Dallas Zip Codes. During the event, The SPCA of Texas and Spay Neuter Network, along with support from Operation Kindness, will offer FREE spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccinations to pets of people living in zip codes including: 75116, 75134, 75203, 75207, 75208, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217,75223, 75224, 75226, 75227, 75228, 75232, 75233, 75236, 75237, 75241, 75249, 75253.

Location Info:

Kiest Park location – first come, first served

3080 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75224

Client check-in at 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

Client pick-up at 2 and 3 p.m.

SPCA of Texas’ Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic

4830 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX 75224

To make an appointment, or call 214-742-7722

SPCA Of Texas’ Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic

2400 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, TX 75212

To make an appointment, or call 214-742-7722

Spay Neuter Network

Crandall: 102 E Trunk St, Crandall, TX 75114

Dallas: 2223 S Buckner Blvd #203, Dallas, TX 75227

To make an appointment, or call 972-472-3500