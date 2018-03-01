CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
BREAKING:  Texas University Fires Baseball Coach For Colorado Marijuana Comment
Filed Under:colorado, Legal Marijuana, Local TV, marijuana, medical marijuana, Texas Wesleyan University
(credit: Texas Wesleyan University) (credit: Texas Wesleyan University)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP)A Texas university has fired a baseball coach there for telling a high school player from Colorado that the team doesn’t recruit from the state because players there fail drug tests.

Texas Wesleyan University President Fred Slabach and Athletic Director Steve Trachier made the announcement about coach Mike Jeffcoat during a morning press conference.

President Slabach said, “Mike Jeffcoat is no longer an employee with Texas Wesleyan University. He was separated from the University due to the discriminatory remarks contained in an email to a potential recruit from the state of Colorado and for another factor that we have been investigating for the last week. This additional factor is an NAIA rule violation that has recently came tour attention.”

While Slabach would not go into detail about what the NAIA rule violation was, he did say it concerned the eligibility of players and in no way centers around a Title IX violation.

In an email exchange last month, Jeffcoat said that his program previously decided not to accept players from the state, adding, “You can thank your liberal politicians.”

aemail Texas University Fires Baseball Coach For Colorado Marijuana Comment

Mike Jeffcoat email

Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana use in 2012.

“I want to reiterate today that the comments Mike Jeffcoat made are in no way a reflection of our university or it’s values,” Slabach said. “We do not tolerate discrimination. We value inclusiveness. We value education, critical thinking and supporting student athletes who are here for the love of the game.”

Athletic Director Steve Trachier reiterated that the university doesn’t tolerate discrimination,“The comments made by Coach Jeffcoat do not reflect our recruiting practices or athletic values,” he said. “We have amazing athletes at Texas Wesleyan and coaches who care about the kids. We recruit kids who love to play and want to get a college degree.”

Jeffcoat pitched 10 years in the majors before becoming head coach at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth in 2002.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch