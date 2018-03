DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Keeping young athletes safe is top of mind.

We’ve all heard about the scandal involving Dr. Larry Nasser and USA Gymnastics. It also reminds us that last year, the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act was signed into law.

KRLD’s Mitch Carr talked about that with Shellie Pfohl, CEO of the United States Center for SafeSport.