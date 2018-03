Crews Begin 24/7 Work To Replace Dallas Natural Gas SystemOne day after Atmos Energy made the unprecedented move to shut off natural gas service to nearly 3,000 homes crews have begun their round-the-clock work to replace an aging system.

Shootings Aren't Big Factor In Texas PrimaryThe first primary of 2018 could offer a test of the re-energized gun-control movement, but the issue has not dominated races in gun-loving Texas, which recently endured a massacre that was deadlier than the Florida high school shooting.

President Trump Fires Back At Actor Alec BaldwinPresident Donald Trump isn't pleased with Alec Baldwin's latest comment that impersonating the president is "agony," and is suggesting Saturday Night Live replace the comedian.

Mourners To Say Goodbye To Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor."

Delta Subjected To Retribution In Georgia For Crossing NRAAs companies across America take a stand on guns after the Florida school massacre, Delta Air Lines withstood swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

Arlington Police Car Involved In Early Morning CrashTwo people, including an Arlington police officer, are recovering after an early morning crash.

Electric Grid Foresees Record Power Usage, Tight Reserves This SummerThe operators of the electric distribution grid that serves most of Texas foresees record-breaking electric power usage this summer.

Colon Still Throwing Strikes In His Spring Debut For RangersBartolo Colon is no longer throwing a mid-90s fastball, but at age 44 he is still throwing and retiring hitters. He is in the Rangers camp on a minor league contract with a fastball that averaged 87.8 mph last season.

Smart, Draper Lead North Texas Past UTSA 80-62Roosevelt Smart tossed in 22 points and DJ Draper came off the bench to score 18 on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range to guide North Texas to an 80-62 victory over UT-San Antonio on Thursday night.