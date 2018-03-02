*High Yesterday: 64; Precip: 0.05”; YTD Precipitation: 12.21”; Surplus: 7.31”*
Today: Clear and comfortable. A spectacular day! High: Upper 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Fair skies and cool. Low: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Early day sun, becoming cloudy towards evening. Breezy. High: Near 70. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and humid. Chance of scattered showers and storms. Flooding not a concern. High: Near 70.
Monday: Early morning rain along a cold front. Decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs: Low to mid 60s.
Tuesday-Thursday: Sunny and cool. Low humidity. Lows: 30s; Highs: 58-62.
- A couple of nice days ahead.
- Chance of rain returns Sunday into early Monday.
- Additional flooding NOT a concern.
- Rain moves out early Monday behind a cold front.
- Next week look absolutely AWESOME!
- 7”+ surplus in the ol’ rain bucket.
- Normal High: 64; Normal Low: 43
