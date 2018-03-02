CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, dfw, Early Spring, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather

*High Yesterday: 64; Precip: 0.05”; YTD Precipitation: 12.21”; Surplus: 7.31”*

Today: Clear and comfortable. A spectacular day! High: Upper 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Fair skies and cool. Low: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Early day sun, becoming cloudy towards evening. Breezy. High: Near 70. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy and humid. Chance of scattered showers and storms. Flooding not a concern. High: Near 70.

Monday: Early morning rain along a cold front. Decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs: Low to mid 60s.

Tuesday-Thursday: Sunny and cool. Low humidity. Lows: 30s; Highs: 58-62.

  • A couple of nice days ahead.
  • Chance of rain returns Sunday into early Monday.
  • Additional flooding NOT a concern.
  • Rain moves out early Monday behind a cold front.
  • Next week look absolutely AWESOME!
  • 7”+ surplus in the ol’ rain bucket.
  • Normal High: 64; Normal Low: 43
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch