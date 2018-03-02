CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Cavs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Cavs, Damon Jones, J. R. Smith, JR Smith Throws Soup At Coach, soup

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

gettyimages 869935296 AP Source: Cavs Suspend Smith For Throwing Soup At Coach

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 3: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before the start of the Cavaliers game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Several hours later Thursday, the Cavs announced the suspension and Smith sat out the team’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith is expected to practice Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team is not divulging specifics of Smith’s punishment. ESPN.com first reported the reason for Smith’s suspension.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue refused to reveal any details Thursday.

Rodney Hood started in place of Smith, who has struggled in his fourth season with the Cavs.

Jones previously played for the Cavs and during Thursday’s shootaround he engaged in some trash talk with George Hill during a shooting contest.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

