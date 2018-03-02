CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Los Angeles Rams, miami dolphins, NFL, NFL trade, Robert Quinn
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Robert Quinn #94 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a sack during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Coliseum on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) – A person familiar with the agreement says the Miami Dolphins have agreed to acquire Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn for a mid-round draft pick.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because under NFL rules, no 2018 trades can be completed until March 14.

Quinn has 62 1/2 career sacks, including 8 1/2 last year, when he started 14 games. He has spent his entire seven-year career with the Rams.

Quinn is expected to bolster a Miami pass rush that was disappointing last season. The Dolphins’ other defensive ends include 36-year-old Cameron Wake, Andre Branch and 2017 first-round draft pick Charles Harris.

