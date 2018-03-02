ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people, including an Arlington police officer, are recovering after an early morning crash.

Officials say one person had to be pried from the wreckage after a car and an Arlington police cruiser collided this morning.

Arlington Police say the two cars collided at Ballpark Way and Brown Boulevard in North Arlington just before 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were called in with special equipment to cut the civilian driver free.

The driver that had to be extracted was transported to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The officer was also hurt is expected to be okay.