DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There has been a report of another gas leak in Northwest Dallas, but this location is outside of the area where natural gas service was shutoff on Thursday.

CBS 11 News has confirmed that a homeowner digging new fence posts noticed the smell of natural gas coming from the ground. The home is located in the 2900 block of Townsend Drive,  just west of the evacuation/gas cutoff zone established by Atmos Energy.

The man digging said the gas line was not hit and that he had noticed the smell over the last few months. The man said he decided to have the issue checked out after seeing news of the recent explosion and fires.

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue confirm they were contacted but said they will not send first-responders to the area until the Atmos crew assesses the scene.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

