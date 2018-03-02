CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Atmos, Atmos Energy, evacuations, Gas Explosion, Gas leak, gas service shutdown, house explosion, Linda Rogers, Local TV, natural gas, natural gas leak, natural gas service

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  One day after Atmos Energy made the unprecedented move to shut off natural gas service to nearly 3,000 homes, crews have begun their round-the-clock work to replace all parts of an aging system — including distribution mains, service lines and gas meters.

The outage zone, just north of Dallas Love Field Airport, stretches across many blocks and is so massive that Atmos brought in crews from from across the country to help get the job done.

Natural gas service was completely shut off in an area, roughly bound by Walnut Hill to the north, Webb Chapel to the west, near Northwest Highway to the south and Lakemont Drive, at noon on Thursday.

Dallas Fire Rescue had linked two house fires and a deadly house explosion natural gas leaks in the area. Some residents said Atmos had opportunities to assess and repair issues because they had been warned.

Dallas resident Rebecca Stone said problems near her home had been going on for years. “We always call and complain about [sic] we can smell gas coming up out of our meters,” she said.

Jed Allsup also lives in the area and said he witnessed a disturbing site just before the house explosion on Espanola Drive. “When we had enough rain last week, natural gas was bubbling up out of the ground,” he explained. “We called them [Atmos] and they were like ‘Okay. Well we’ll be back in about five days to fix it.’”

Since the explosion a week ago today, that took the life of 12-year-old Linda Rogers, Atmos had been providing lodging for dozens of residents who had been evacuated and forbidden from returning to their homes… now that number has ballooned to thousands. The shutdown affects the natural gas service for approximately 2,800 homes, apartments and businesses.

Atmos is providing vouchers, valued at $250 a day, for those impacted by the shut off. The money is the same for single-person households or families. Residents will have to reapply for financial assistance every five days, because Atmos officials say their service may have been restored in that timeframe.

Atmos representatives have set up information center locations at the Bachman Recreation Center at 9655 Webb Chapel Road and the  Walnut Hill Recreation at 10011 Midway Road. By sunrise on Friday hundreds of people were already lined up at the centers trying to get help.

As it stands, Atmos officials say the area could be without natural gas service for up to three weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch