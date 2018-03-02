DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shopping frenzy at H-E-B stores across Texas was not over food Friday, but a shopping bag.

The limited-edition, reusable bag featuring late Tejano singer, Selena, went on sale Friday morning and quickly sold out.

Many fans hoping to get the bag online were also disappointed when the H-E-B website crashed.

The bags were being sold for $2 but later in the day some bags starting popping up on eBay for as much as $50.

Proceeds from the shopping bags will go toward the Selena Foundation.