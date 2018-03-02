CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Yona Gavino
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland teen is behind bars after Rowlett police officers found a Halloween mask, a rifle, and 100 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

screen shot 2018 03 02 at 4 52 48 pm Homeschooled Teen Arrested For Rifle, Ammo Possession Outside High School

mask found with teen (Rowlett Police)

He was parked near the Rowlett Community Center and Rowlett High School.

When officers found 17-year-old Diego Horta sitting in a van – with weapons, ammo, and drugs, they wanted to know why.

screen shot 2018 03 02 at 5 12 58 pm Homeschooled Teen Arrested For Rifle, Ammo Possession Outside High School

Diego Horta (Rowlett Police)

“What’s the mask for?” Officers asked.

“Oh, just like Michael Myers,” replied Horta.

Police say his answers didn’t add up. Horta initially insisted he didn’t have weapons and lied about his age, saying he was 16, before saying, “I’m 17. I forgot I turned 17.”

Horta isn’t a student – or even a resident of Rowlett. He’s from Garland and is homeschooled.

Detective Cruz Hernandez says there was a basketball game and a soccer game Tuesday night.

“His purpose for carrying the rifle at the city park, and so close to the high school, is still unknown,” says Hernandez.

“It does seem really suspicious. You never know,” says student Gavin Garcia.

Garcia says he is grateful officers spotted Horta.

“I feel pretty relieved, but then again, someone else might try and do it,” says Garcia.

“We feel confident that we had a better outcome than if he would have gone undetected,” says Detective Hernandez.”

Horta is currently charged with possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon-free zone.

