MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a One Stop Food Store at gunpoint.

It happened on February 25, 2018 at about 8 p.m., in the 1400 block of South Beltline Road.

The robber pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money. After grabbing the money, the suspect ran south from that location.

Investigators said they believe he may be responsible for other robberies in the area.

Police described him as a black male, 5’10” tall and180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS: the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336, or Investigator Birk at 972-216-6680.