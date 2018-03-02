CBS 11Dallas ISD teacher Thao Doan was arrested on sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged affair with a 14-year-old boy. (credit: Dallas County's Sheriff's Dept. ) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload […]
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a One Stop Food Store at gunpoint.

It happened on February 25, 2018 at about 8 p.m., in the 1400 block of South Beltline Road.

The robber pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money. After grabbing the money, the suspect ran south from that location.

Mesquite Police Seek Man Who Robbed One Stop Food Store At Gunpoint

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS: the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336, or Investigator Birk at 972-216-6680. (photo credit: Mesquite Police Dept.)

Investigators said they believe he may be responsible for other robberies in the area.

Police described him as a black male, 5’10” tall and180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS: the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336, or Investigator Birk at 972-216-6680.

