UPDATED: March 2, 2018 5 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Markers on the ground where police found bullet casings remain where one person was killed by gunfire in Dallas Friday afternoon.

Witnesses said the violence started as a fight between two people. Then, other people jumped in and a gun was pulled. Shots rang out, striking the victim who died at the scene.

mcdonalds shooting One Person Killed, Two Others Shot After Fight Turns Deadly

This car is now part of a crime scene wherein gunfire claimed a life. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

The fight appears to have continued… as some of those involved got into two different cars and drove about a mile away.

The group ended up just outside the McDonalds on 35E near the Dallas Zoo, when customers heard several gunshots.

Two cars driven (now surrounded by crime scene tape) by those involved had what a CBS 11 reporter said appeared to be bullet holes in them.

 

 

