MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Reports say that at least two people have been killed. Campus police say the deceased are not students, and police believe the altercation started from a “domestic situation.”

A tweet from the town of Mt. Pleasant identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr, a black male who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie.

NEW: Two people have been shot at Central Michigan University; suspected gunman is still at large and considered armed and dangerous https://t.co/e5ktDziHFM pic.twitter.com/eJPwTSL6G2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2018

The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The school released the information on its Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday morning.

BREAKING: Special agents from the Detroit Field Division’s Flint office are en route to Central Michigan University to assist in a shooting incident that happened at a campus dorm. pic.twitter.com/oMCvJh9CIW — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 2, 2018

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing.

