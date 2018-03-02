CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.

Reports say that at least two people have been killed. Campus police say the deceased are not students, and police believe the altercation started from a “domestic situation.”

A tweet from the town of Mt. Pleasant identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr, a black male who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie.

The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The school released the information on its Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday morning.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing.

