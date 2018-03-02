DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys assistant director of player personnel, Will McClay, will remain in Dallas for at least two more seasons.

McClay and the Cowboys agreed to a two-year contract extension sometime after he declined the opportunity to interview with the Houston Texans for their vacant general manager position, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports.

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reported on January 10 that McClay informed the Cowboys that he would be returning after he had been connected to Houston. In that report, Fish chatted with McClay and wrote about the reasons he was remaining in Dallas.

“I just know Will has done a great job for us here. We think the world of him. … I’m assuming that Will’s going to be here until I know something different,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said while appearing on the Ben and Skin Show prior to McClay spurning the Texans. “All indications are to me that he’s wanting to remain here with the Cowboys.”