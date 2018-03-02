CBS 11Dallas ISD teacher Thao Doan was arrested on sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged affair with a 14-year-old boy. (credit: Dallas County's Sheriff's Dept. ) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload […]
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas are investigating an explosion that killed a man early Friday on his front porch as an isolated homicide.

Austin police, postal inspectors, FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents were helping determine what kind of device caused the explosion just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Police have not identified the man who died at a hospital from injuries related to the blast.

screen shot 2018 03 02 at 3 10 15 pm Texas Man Dies In Explosion On His Front Porch

explosion on porch in Austin (CBS Austin)

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says police do not believe the incident is related to terrorism.

He says his agency are working with postal inspectors to determine whether a package was delivered to the home recently.

Neighbors reported hearing the explosion and seeing the bloodied man collapse on his porch.

