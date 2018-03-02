DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who followed a woman into her home and sexually assaulted her.

The victim had just taken out her trash, when the man, described by police as black, 20-30 years of age, 5’07” – 5’08” tall, with tiny bumps on his face attacked her.

It happened on February 15, 2018 just after midnight, in the 6300 block of W. Camp Wisdom Road near Clark Road.

The suspect was wearing a black cap with white lettering, and a black shirt with red, white, and yellow letters with a skull on the back the night the crime happened. He fled on foot after the assault.

If anyone has any information that could lead to the identity of the suspect in this offense, please contact Detective Haecker at 214.671.3610.