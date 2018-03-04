One person is dead after a shooting in a parking lot in Fort Worth (CBS11)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in a parking lot Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Eastchase Boulevard and Meadowbrook Drive.

According to police, two males were walking through the parking lot when one of them pulled a gun and shot the other. The shooter then jumped into a U-Haul truck and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

One witness says she saw a gun next to the victim. She also called 911 and tried to save the victim.