child e1520205477728 2 Year Old Girl Killed By Falling Mirror In Shoe Store

Ifrah Siddique (Family Handout via CBS News)

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBSNEWS) – A family says a 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her at a Payless ShoeSource store in Riverdale, Georgia. CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports that first responders were told that the young girl was struck in the back of the head.

Ifrah Siddique was rushed to the hospital where she eventually died from her injuries, according to a spokesperson from the Clayton County Fire Department.

Several members of the girls family showed up to the Payless location to seek answers from staffers. They said they went to the store to purchase the young girl a new pair of shoes.

“We’re all still in a state of shock,” the girl’s cousin, Aqib Iftkhar, told the station. Iftkhar said the family doesn’t want to see another child hurt, and communications with anyone at the retail chain has been limited. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Iftkhar said the mirror wasn’t secure and was only held up by one screw before it fell on Siddique.

In a statement, Payless ShoeSource said they are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss,” the statement. “We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.”

