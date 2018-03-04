PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old boy Sunday evening in connection with a school shooting threat.

According to authorities, a person went to the sheriff’s office Sunday afternoon to report that a male student posted on social media, threatening to “shoot-up” Cross Timbers High Academy on Monday.

Other people also reported the same 15-year-old student to authorities about the threat made on Snapchat.

Sheriff’s deputies contacted the suspect and his parents about the threat. The student admitted to making the threat as a “joke.” He had posted on Snapchat a selfie with the hashtag “schoolshootingchallengemonday.”

“We will always take the appropriate actions to ensure the safety of every student and faculty member,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler. “Each report of a school threat will be investigated immediately, thoroughly and accurately.”

The student was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility on a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat. The student is not being identified as he is a juvenile.

Authorities have also been in contact with Cross Timbers administrators to implement student and school security measures.