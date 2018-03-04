(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect after they say a security guard at a Fort Worth Whataburger was shot in the arm.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 955 North Beach Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe a disturbance occurred at the Whataburger when a person pulled out a gun and shot a security guard in the arm.

Police say the security guard refused medical treatment and drove himself to the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting is still on the loose, but police say they believe they have the suspect identified.