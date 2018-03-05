CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, Dallas, Gas leak, house explosion, Local TV, Northwest Highway, Walnut Hill Lane

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews with Atmos Energy worked through the weekend trying to repair miles and miles of gas lines in northwest Dallas. A progress report is expected to be released on Monday. In the meantime, a system-wide shutdown remains in effect for thousands of residents.

Neighborhoods have started to look more like construction sites in an area between Walnut Hill Lane south to near Northwest Highway. Atmos Energy shut off service to about 2,800 homes on Thursday in order to repair underground pipelines. This all comes after an explosion at a home killed a child last month.

Atmos Energy has released an interactive map on the company’s website where customers can check the restoration status.

Still, some neighbors explained that they feel afraid in their own homes after last month’s explosion. “Coming home each day, seeing all the ground torn up, it looks like a disaster zone,” said resident Eddie Gonzalez. “Even when I do get piping repaired, I feel like I’ve lost trust in Atmos.”

Residents can also get updated information by going to the Bachman Recreation Center or the Walnut Hill Recreation Center, where compensation checks can be picked up as well. Since many customers are forced to stay in hotels while Atmos Energy is making repairs, the company is compensating residents for the inconvenience.

Atmos Energy has also warned residents about scammers who might be posing as gas line workers. The company has advised homeowners to request to see the worker’s badge before allowing them access to your property, and know that no worker will ever ask for a key to your home during this time.

