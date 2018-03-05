CBS 11(Photo: Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
TXA 21(Photo: Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(Photo: Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted […]
KRLD(Photo: Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email […]
105.3 The Fan(Photo: Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the […]
By Jason Allen
Filed Under:app, Bike Share, Bikes, Downtown Fort Worth, Fort Worth Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Commission, LimeBike, Local TV, ofo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Down a sidewalk, against traffic, a rider on a bike from bike share company ofo, pedaled his way through downtown Fort Worth Monday.

On the other side of the Trinity River, in the parking lot of an empty commercial building, another of the bright yellow bikes was neatly arranged next to three green ones from LimeBike.

CBS11 also found them at a Walmart, a bus stop, in a front yard of a house and a courtyard of an apartment complex.

The bike sharing companies aren’t legally allowed to operate in Fort Worth, but the bicycles are back just the same.

img 8128 Bike Share Bikes Appearing Where They Arent Legal

bike share bikes in Fort Worth (Jason Allen – CBS11)

Bike share companies haven’t been welcome in the city since last year. Fort Worth anticipated potential problems with the business, which allows riders to rent a bike with an app, then leave it at their destination until someone else needs it.

Private businesses can’t use the public right of way in the city without a permit. The Fort Worth Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Commission is studying the possibility of a pilot program, but it’s still months away, meaning any bikes in the city aren’t legally allowed to operate there.

It isn’t unusual to find one or two, but people working closely on the issue in Fort Worth were surprised to hear several bikes were parked together in a location, similar to staged groupings that have become common in Dallas.

The companies told us they’re not distributing in Fort Worth, but riders pedal there anyway, or bring bikes over on transit trains.

“Any bikes that have been ridden or are taken to Fort Worth are picked up and relocated by our Dallas local team, using the bikes’ GPS mapping technology,” wrote Mary Caroline Pruitt with LimeBike.

A representative from ofo said a recent photo shoot in the area, might explain the arranged bikes on South Sylvania Avenue.

In a statement, Fort Worth said it’s working closely with operators to remove bikes when they come into the city, and also on possible solutions that would allow companies to operate in the city legally.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch