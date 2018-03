Jerry Jones To Face NFL, Commissioner Goodell Today Over FineThere's going to be a face-off today in Florida as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meet for the first time since news broke of the NFL looking to fine Jones over the Ezekiel Elliott case.

TCU's Jamie Dixon Marches Into The MadnessTCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon can think back to 1987 when he was a guard on the last Frogs team to win an NCAA tournament game. 31 years later, he's poised to see this current TCU team end the drought.

5 More Former TCU Football Players Added To Lawsuit Against UniversityStories involving five more former TCU football players have been added to a lawsuit accusing the university of a pattern of verbal abuse, pressure to play and negligent medical treatment.

Mickelson Ends Longest Drought With Playoff Win In MexicoPhil Mickelson finally looked like the Lefty of old Sunday in the Mexico Championship, especially when a final round of pressure, possibilities and dramatic shots that kept the crowd buzzing finally ended at Chapultepec Golf Club.

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag On Demarcus Lawrence According to multiple reports, the Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on Demarcus Lawrence.

Virginia Is Unanimous No. 1 In AP Top 25; Michigan Up To 7thVirginia is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Michigan made a big jump into the top 10 after winning the Big Ten Tournament title.

Fired Coach's Attorney: He Had Baseball Agenda, Not Political Agenda"As a coach, he was extremely frustrated by having lost good players to failed drug tests. In his frustration, he made a political comment in an email," Mike Jeffcoat's attorney Coby Wooten said in a statement.

Raiders Release Aldon Smith Following Latest Brush With LawThe Oakland Raiders have released pass rusher Aldon Smith after his latest run-in with the law.

Texas Rangers Release Promotion Schedule & Tickets Specials For 2018The Texas Rangers released their promotions schedule and their regular season ticket specials for the 2018 season on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys To Receive 4 Compensatory Picks In 2018 DraftThe NFL has awarded the compensation picks for the upcoming draft and the Cowboys are tied for the most with four additional picks.