FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A River Oaks man was sentenced on Monday to 90 years in federal prison for producing porn with children from Watauga and Haslet.

U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor sentenced Timothy Paul Malone, 39, for child pornography offenses which he committed in 2011, 2014 and 2016.

timothy malone evil 39 Year Olds Child Porn Sentence Just Shy Of 100 Years

Timothy Malone of River Oaks was sentenced Monday to 90 years in federal prison for using local children in child porn videos. (photo courtesy: Tarrant County Jail)

Malone pleaded guilty in November 2017 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children.

O’Conner gave Malone 360 months in prison on each count and the sentences were to run consecutively.

In custody since September 2017, River Oaks police seized several electronic devices from Malone’s River Oaks’ home in January and found a number of child porn videos and images including the Watauga and Haslet children.

Using cell phones and a camera, Malone enticed young children to engage in sexual conduct at his home and locations in Watauga and Haslet, according to federal court documents.

