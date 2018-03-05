DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Those who need help getting to a polling place in Dallas County on Texas Primary Election Day can a get a free ride via train or bus through DART.

DART passengers displaying a valid voter registration card can ride DART for free from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Texas Primary Election Day, Tuesday, March 6.

DART says free rides on Texas Primary Election Day is part of a long-standing tradition by DART to help make it easier for people to get to the polls.

For a look at where registered voters are supposed to vote in Dallas County, click here.