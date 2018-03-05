MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The father of the church volunteer in Mesquite who was arrested for sexual assault of a child, has also been arrested for sexual assault of a child.

Mesquite Police said they received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teenage girl and Larry Allen, 65, of Dallas on February 27.

In an interview with police, the alleged victim said the incident happened approximately three years ago when she was 16 years old.

Two days later, Larry Winn was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault of a child in Dallas County, with a bond of $25,000.

Winn is the Bus Director at the Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite and the victim was a member of the church.

Due to Winn’s level of access to children, investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on criminal offenses involving Larry Winn to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

On the same day the allegations surfaced against Larry Winn, his son, Steven Winn, 33, was arrested for sexual assault of a child.

Court papers show Steven Winn is accused sexually assaulting a 15-year-old while he was a volunteer assistant to the youth pastor at Open Door Baptist Church.