CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:bus director, Larry Winn, Mesquite Police, Open Door Baptist Church, Sexual Assault of a Child, Steven Winn, Youth Pastor

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The father of the church volunteer in Mesquite who was arrested for sexual assault of a child, has also been arrested for sexual assault of a child.  

afather First Son, Now Father Charged With Sex Assault Of Child

Larry Winn and Steven Winn

Mesquite Police said they received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teenage girl and Larry Allen, 65, of Dallas on February 27.

In an interview with police, the alleged victim said the incident happened approximately three years ago when she was 16 years old.

Two days later, Larry Winn was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault of a child in Dallas County, with a bond of $25,000.

Winn is the Bus Director at the Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite and the victim was a member of the church.

Due to Winn’s level of access to children, investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on criminal offenses involving Larry Winn to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

On the same day the allegations surfaced against Larry Winn, his son, Steven Winn, 33, was arrested for sexual assault of a child.

Court papers show Steven Winn is accused sexually assaulting a 15-year-old while he was a volunteer assistant to the youth pastor at Open Door Baptist Church.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch