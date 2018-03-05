CBS 11(Photo: Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
By Steve Pickett
Filed Under:Dallas ISD, DISD, Futsal, Local TV, National Futsal Tournament, Soccer, Stockard Middle School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At first glance, the small gym at Stockard Middle School in Oak Cliff appears to be holding a soccer practice session indoors.

Eleven-year-old Azael Leija is moving the ball with his feet, while wearing suede work boots. “It’s much faster than soccer. You have to think fast and communicate,” Leija explains.

The 6th grader is playing Futsal.

screen shot 2018 03 05 at 7 02 14 pm Fast Paced Game Offering Long Lasting Lessons For Dallas Students

Futsal at Stockard Middle School (CBS11)

Futsal is a fast-paced version of soccer, played indoors with five players on each team. Leija and his teammates only started playing in February, but they will soon be playing in a National Futsal Tournament in Florida. The Stockard team won the Dallas ISD Futsal Tournament last weekend, and the prize is a trip to Disney World in Orlando.

“This is about exposure and closing the opportunity gap,” Stockard Futsal coordinator Ruby Ayala said Monday. The team is not a sanctioned athletic group for the school. The school district searched for methods to keep students involved in wellness, along with keeping them interested in school. The Stockard students aren’t the campus student athletes.

They are the youngest kids on campus. Most come from low income families.

Futsal is now giving them a chance to visit Disney World to represent Dallas. “We are going to Florida! We going to represent for Stockard! Are you with me? Yes,” in unison the team answers their coach.

The school has to raise $7000 for the team of 12 members, and two coaches.

The Futsal Championship will be held in July.

