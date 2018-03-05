(credit: GUILLERMO LEGARIA/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police are trying to determine if two men at a party were playing a game when one put on a bulletproof vest and apparently was fatally shot by the other. Police believe about six to eight people were attending the party.

Police say Jason Allen Griffin of Rosenberg was in custody Monday while hospitalized for undisclosed issues. Griffin was held without bond on charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of body armor and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators are seeking a motive for Sunday’s gunfire.

A woman who calls herself Griffin’s girlfriend, Mary Warstler, wasn’t present but told KTRK-TV that her boyfriend told her the men were playing a game, Griffin didn’t think the gun was loaded and the victim said “shoot me.”

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators say forensics will determine if the gunshot went through the vest or struck an uncovered area.

Houston Homicide Sgt. Mark Hollbrook says while it’s unusual for people to put on body armor and play with guns at a party, “these things happen sometimes.”

Court records don’t list an attorney representing Griffin.

