NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (1080 KRLD) – Police continue to search for a missing North Texas man, but the Silver Alert activated for him has been discontinued.

Authorities in Austin say the ‘Silver Alert’ for James Booth was cancelled due to “a lack of leads coming in.”

North Richland Hills police say they’re not giving up.

They continue to follow up on several tips, including one about a car that was found submerged in the Trinity River in Dallas. Police found it and a body on Friday, but they’ve not linked it to Booth’s case.

The 84-year-old left for an appointment on February 21st and never showed.

His family says he’s in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or Dementia.