LEA COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Texas man who was killed in a car crash in New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say 36-year-old Benjamin Wayne Richey of Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision last Thursday in Lea County.

They say investigators believe Richey was driving impaired at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Witnesses told police that Richey’s pickup truck was weaving across State Road 128 for miles and unable to maintain its lane before it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.