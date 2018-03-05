CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Lawrence, Jerry Jones, NFL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – To the surprise of no one, the Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on defensive end, Demarcus Lawrence.

The club made the announcement Monday, one day before the deadline to tag a player with a one-year guaranteed deal.

Lawrence responded to the report on Twitter by saying that he hadn’t heard he had been tagged but was grateful to be remaining with the Cowboys.

“Oh wow. Glad the media knows. I still haven’t heard anything haha. Either way, proud to be part of the @dallascowboys organization! Let’s go chase #6! #Tagged.”

Following the Cowboys win over the Philadelphia Eagles in week 17, Lawrence told 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher that he knew he had earned a big raise this offseason.

“I ain’t no numbers guy,” Lawrence told Fish in the locker room. “(But) I can count real well. I know how much a sack costs, you know what I mean?’’

The first-time pro bowler tied for second in the league with 14.5 sacks in 2017.

According to Albert Breer of the NFL Network, Lawrence will make around $17.22 million, which the defensive end seemed to enjoy reading on social media.

Lawrence tweeted out an “eye-opening” emoji and the words “swear”? when he saw Breer’s report.

Along with the franchise tag designation can come negotiations toward a long-term contract that Lawrence told Fish is something both sides desire.

“I want to be here long-term,’’ he said on December 31. “And I know the organization feels the same way about me.’’

Lawrence, the team’s second-round pick four years ago, underwent back surgery in consecutive offseasons coming into 2017. Now healthy, he’s the sort of player who might merit conversation about a deal in the range of six years and as much as $100 million.

“I can’t tell you how much money they have in their pocket,’’ Lawrence said. “I can’t tell you how they’re going to spend. I can’t tell you if they’re going to put a tag on me. I can’t tell you none of that. We’re just going to let the chips fall where they may.’’

Some of the chips have now fallen, it remains to be seen if more will fall in the near future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch