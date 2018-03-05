DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – To the surprise of no one, the Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on defensive end, Demarcus Lawrence.

The club made the announcement Monday, one day before the deadline to tag a player with a one-year guaranteed deal.

Lawrence responded to the report on Twitter by saying that he hadn’t heard he had been tagged but was grateful to be remaining with the Cowboys.

Oh wow. Glad the media knows. I still haven't heard anything haha. Either way, proud to be part of the @dallascowboys organization! Let's go chase #6 🏆!! #Tagged https://t.co/lteWKNNmtZ — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 5, 2018

Following the Cowboys win over the Philadelphia Eagles in week 17, Lawrence told 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher that he knew he had earned a big raise this offseason.

“I ain’t no numbers guy,” Lawrence told Fish in the locker room. “(But) I can count real well. I know how much a sack costs, you know what I mean?’’

The first-time pro bowler tied for second in the league with 14.5 sacks in 2017.

According to Albert Breer of the NFL Network, Lawrence will make around $17.22 million, which the defensive end seemed to enjoy reading on social media.

Lawrence tweeted out an “eye-opening” emoji and the words “swear”? when he saw Breer’s report.

Along with the franchise tag designation can come negotiations toward a long-term contract that Lawrence told Fish is something both sides desire.

“I want to be here long-term,’’ he said on December 31. “And I know the organization feels the same way about me.’’

Lawrence, the team’s second-round pick four years ago, underwent back surgery in consecutive offseasons coming into 2017. Now healthy, he’s the sort of player who might merit conversation about a deal in the range of six years and as much as $100 million.

“I can’t tell you how much money they have in their pocket,’’ Lawrence said. “I can’t tell you how they’re going to spend. I can’t tell you if they’re going to put a tag on me. I can’t tell you none of that. We’re just going to let the chips fall where they may.’’

Some of the chips have now fallen, it remains to be seen if more will fall in the near future.