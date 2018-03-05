CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — The recent nor’easter brought up a relic from the past on a Maine beach: the remains of an old shipwreck.

According to York Police, the old ship made of wood is buried at Short Sands Beach, and resurfaced on the beach after the winter storm on Mar. 2.

“Every once in a while after a storm, the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen. Thought you might like to see it,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

According to The York Weekly, people have been flocking to the beach to see the skeletal shipwreck, which appears periodically after a significant coastal storm. First seen in 1958, the last time the shipwreck appeared was in 2013, before the March nor’easter.

The newspaper reports that the shipwreck dates back to the Revolutionary War era.

[H/T CBS Boston]

