RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Virginia is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Michigan made a big jump into the top 10 after winning the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Cavaliers earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll after finishing four games ahead of the field in the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season race. This was Virginia’s fourth straight week at No. 1, with the Cavaliers acquiring more first-place votes each time until claiming them all this week.

Villanova hopped over Xavier to reach No. 2. The Wildcats beat the Musketeers twice this season, though Xavier won the Big East regular-season race outright.

Michigan State, Duke, Gonzaga and Michigan followed. Michigan jumped eight spots after beating Michigan State and Purdue to win a second straight Big Ten title.

