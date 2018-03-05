(credit: Walmart)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Walmart is expanding its meal kits nationwide after testing the service in a few stores, a move that will heighten its competition with Amazon.

Walmart said Monday that the meal kits will be available in more than 2,000 of its stores this year, after initially starting out the kits at more than 250 stores. Consumers can either buy the kits directly in store or order kits online and pick them up later that day.

Shoppers can buy pre-portioned meal kits that they need to cook, rotisserie chicken meals, or one-step meals that just need to be heated up. The meals feed two people, are priced between $8 and $15, and some can be prepared and on your table in less than 15 minutes.

The pre-portioned kit options include Steak Dijon, Basil Garlic Chicken, Sweet Chili Chicken Stir Fry, and Pork Florentine.

Chicken Fried Rice and Thai Curry Chicken will be available as rotisserie chicken meals.

The one-step meal kits, designed to be quickly heated, include Chicken Alfredo, Cheesy Ravioli Bake, Meatloaf, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Chicken Parmesan, Pulled Beef, Chicken Marsala, Pot Roast, Curry Chicken, and Chicken Enchiladas.

Along with these in-store meal kits, Walmart has started offering more meal delivery kits and specialty food items, like farm fresh crates and snack boxes, on its website. These new options help Walmart continue its battle with Amazon for shoppers. Amazon began selling similar ready-to-cook meals in July.

