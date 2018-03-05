CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
(credit: Walmart)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Walmart is expanding its meal kits nationwide after testing the service in a few stores, a move that will heighten its competition with Amazon.

Walmart said Monday that the meal kits will be available in more than 2,000 of its stores this year, after initially starting out the kits at more than 250 stores. Consumers can either buy the kits directly in store or order kits online and pick them up later that day.

basil garlic chicken pre portioned packaged Walmart Expanding Meal Kits To More Than 2,000 Stores Nationwide

(credit: Walmart)

Shoppers can buy pre-portioned meal kits that they need to cook, rotisserie chicken meals, or one-step meals that just need to be heated up. The meals feed two people, are priced between $8 and $15, and some can be prepared and on your table in less than 15 minutes.

chicken fried rice rotisserie chicken packaged Walmart Expanding Meal Kits To More Than 2,000 Stores Nationwide

(credit: Walmart)

The pre-portioned kit options include Steak Dijon, Basil Garlic Chicken, Sweet Chili Chicken Stir Fry, and Pork Florentine.

Chicken Fried Rice and Thai Curry Chicken will be available as rotisserie chicken meals.

The one-step meal kits, designed to be quickly heated, include Chicken Alfredo, Cheesy Ravioli Bake, Meatloaf, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Chicken Parmesan, Pulled Beef, Chicken Marsala, Pot Roast, Curry Chicken, and Chicken Enchiladas.

curry chicken 1 step meal packaged Walmart Expanding Meal Kits To More Than 2,000 Stores Nationwide

(credit: Walmart)

Along with these in-store meal kits, Walmart has started offering more meal delivery kits and specialty food items, like farm fresh crates and snack boxes, on its website. These new options help Walmart continue its battle with Amazon for shoppers. Amazon began selling similar ready-to-cook meals in July.

