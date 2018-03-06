CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio, told the San Antonio Express-News that the pair appeared Monday and claimed the shooting was fabricated by the U.S. government.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the November 5 shooting, says they claimed his daughter never existed and demanded to see her birth certificate.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday declined to confirm the encounter or identify the people arrested.

The church attacker, dressed in black tactical-style gear, was armed with an assault rifle when he opened fire inside the church. The deadliest mass shooting in Texas history took the lives of 26 people and wounded more than a dozen more. The dead ranged in age from 17 months old to 77 years old.

Authorities say the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents when he was leaving the church.

