CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CAMPAIGN 2018: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News | Live Coverage
Filed Under:Accusations, Bill Cosby, court, He Said, Hollywood, Local TV News, rape, rape culture, Sex Assault, She Said

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Letting jurors hear from some of Bill Cosby’s dozens of accusers at his looming retrial would sharpen the prosecution’s he-said-she-said case into a sweeping referendum on five-decades of alleged misconduct while sending his lawyers scrambling to dent their credibility, legal experts said Tuesday after a court battle over the potential witnesses.

Prosecutors are eager to widen the scope of Cosby’s April 2 retrial as they attempt to portray the once-beloved entertainment icon as one of Hollywood’s biggest serial predators who made a sadistic habit of drugging and molesting women.

Judge Steven O’Neill barred prosecutors from mentioning Cosby’s past and allowed just one other accuser to testify at his trial last year that ended in a hung jury.

O’Neill did not immediately rule Tuesday on arguments made by prosecutors and defense lawyers on how many, if any, of Cosby’s other accusers will be allowed to take the stand. He’s also yet to rule on whether the defense can mention details of a financial settlement Cosby paid in 2006 to the accuser in his criminal case, Andrea Constand.

Cosby’s lawyers argued Tuesday that jurors should only get to hear testimony about the alleged 2004 assault that led to the criminal charges against Cosby, not “ancient allegations” that would confuse, distract and prejudice the jury against the 80-year-old comedian.

gettyimages 502929076 Experts: Prosecutors Get Edge If Accusers Testify Vs. Cosby

(credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Prosecutors want as many as 19 women, including model Janice Dickinson, to testify about allegations dating as far back as 1965 and as recently as 1990 or 1996. That’s at least eight years before Constand says he assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

“It’s not about what happened 50 years ago. It’s not about what happened with other people,” Cosby lawyer Becky James told O’Neill. “The jury has to be focused on that one issue.”

For prosecutors, having several accusers tell similar stories about Cosby would give them a chance to smooth over issues with Constand’s credibility and insulate her from attacks from his lawyers, who are keen to portray her as a money-grubbing liar.
Dave Zuckerman, a former prosecutor who practices criminal defense in the Pittsburgh area, said that “might help put the case over the edge in favor of the prosecution.”

“Now it becomes more than just one accuser against Bill Cosby,” he said. “Now you have a pattern of multiple women.”
Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau said he wants to make Cosby’s settlement with Constand a focal point of the retrial. He said jurors will learn “just how greedy” she was when they hear details about how much money she demanded from Cosby and what the star wound up paying her.

Constand sued Cosby after prosecutors in 2005 declined to press charges. Cosby testified over a decade ago as part of that lawsuit, eventually settling for an undisclosed sum. His deposition was sealed for years until a judge released parts in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press, prompting a new set of prosecutors to take a fresh look at the case and charge him.
Mesereau argued the settlement ties directly to a claim from Constand’s former co-worker who said Constand spoke about fabricating sexual assault allegations against a celebrity so she could sue and get money.

Cosby’s old legal team agreed with prosecutors to keep the settlement out of his first trial.

Dennis McAndrews, who prosecuted chemical heir John E. duPont for murder in 1997, said the new strategy could backfire.
“That settlement cuts both ways,” said McAndrews. “If it was a large settlement, why did Cosby pay such a large settlement for something that he says didn’t happen?”

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted Constand, a Temple University women’s basketball administrator, while he was a powerful alumnus and trustee. He has said the encounter was consensual. He remains free on bail.

Pennsylvania allows prosecutors to present evidence of alleged past misdeeds if they demonstrate the defendant engaged in a signature pattern of crime. Prosecutors argue Cosby used his power and appeal as a beloved entertainer to befriend younger women, then plied them with drugs or alcohol before assaulting them.

If additional accusers are allowed to testify, Zuckerman said, the jury would be instructed to consider the testimony only as possible evidence of Cosby’s pattern of behavior — not conduct that they should punish him for. But, he said, all that testimony is sure to carry an emotional wallop that could push jurors to convict.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand and Dickinson have done.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch