By Ken Foote
Filed Under:Dua Lipa, The Foote Files

(CBS11) – It’s not every day we find out that we share a birthday with a famous personality. Until a few days ago, I knew that I shared mine with actress Valerie Harper, former CBS/ABC News correspondent Morton Dean, and the famous French composer Claude Debussy. But I now know I share that date with a top pop music singer on today’s scene: Dua Lipa.

gettyimages 923001396 The Foote Files: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lipa was born August 22, 1995 in London, the daughter of Albanian parents (last week’s featured artist, Bebe Rexha, is also of Albanian heritage). Her given name means “love” in the Albanian language. She attended Sylvia Young Theatre School before she and her parents moved to Kosovo in 2008 (her father is a singer as well). By age 14, she was posting songs on YouTube performed by such artists as Pink and Nelly Furtado. By 2010, she moved back to London with the intent to be a singer. She has also been a model and has starred in a TV commercial for “The X Factor”. Her music style can be described as synth pop/R&B/dark pop.

In 2015, she began work on her debut album for Warner Music Group. She released her first single, “New Love” and a second one, “Be The One.” She broke into the Billboard Top 100 with “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” which was #1 on the Billboard Dance Club chart. This past year, she released her self-titled debut album. The most successful song from that album so far is “New Rules”.

Coincidentally, “New Rules” hit the U.S. on hers (and my) birthday, August 22, 2017. Written by Caroline Allin, Emily Warren, and Ian Kilpatrick and running 3:32, the lyrics go like this:

Talkin’ in my sleep at night
Makin’ myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)
Wrote it down and read it out
Hopin’ it would save me
(Too many times, too many times)
My love, he makes me feel like nobody else
Nobody else
But my love, he doesn’t love me
So I tell myself, I tell myself

One, don’t pick up the phone
You know he’s only calling ’cause he’s drunk and alone
Two, don’t let him in
You’ll have to kick him out again
Three, don’t be his friend
You know you’re gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you’re under him
You ain’t getting over him

I’ve got new rules, I count ’em
I’ve got new rules, I count ’em
I’ve gotta tell them to myself
I’ve got new rules, I count ’em
I’ve gotta tell them to myself

