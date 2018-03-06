CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CAMPAIGN 2018: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News
Filed Under:George P. Bush, GOP, Local TV, Texas Elections 2018, Texas Land Commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has won the Republican nomination to keep his post, topping a primary challenger from the right.

Bush, whose grandfather and uncle were president and whose father was Florida’s governor, beat his predecessor as land commissioner, Jerry Patterson, Tuesday.

gettyimages 458445504 George P. Bush Tops Challenger In Texas Race

George P. Bush (credit: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old Bush immediately becomes the overwhelming favorite for re-election in November.

Bush began the year with $3.4 million in campaign funds compared to Patterson’s roughly $100,000. He won despite campaigning lightly, spending much of his time visiting parts of Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey after his agency was tapped to lead the state’s housing recovery efforts.

Patterson criticized Bush for bungling the post-Harvey rebuild and a makeover of the Alamo in San Antonio. Bush was endorsed by President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr.

