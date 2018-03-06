AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has won the Republican nomination to keep his post, topping a primary challenger from the right.

Bush, whose grandfather and uncle were president and whose father was Florida’s governor, beat his predecessor as land commissioner, Jerry Patterson, Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Bush immediately becomes the overwhelming favorite for re-election in November.

Bush began the year with $3.4 million in campaign funds compared to Patterson’s roughly $100,000. He won despite campaigning lightly, spending much of his time visiting parts of Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey after his agency was tapped to lead the state’s housing recovery efforts.

Patterson criticized Bush for bungling the post-Harvey rebuild and a makeover of the Alamo in San Antonio. Bush was endorsed by President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr.