Filed Under:Grandview High School, high school basketball, Local TV, state semi-finals

GRANDVIEW, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – The last one leaving Grandview on Thursday needs to remember to turn out the lights.

That’s because Thursday is school holiday at Grandview High School as the boys basketball team will play that day in the Class 3A State Semi-finals in San Antonio.

The team is hoping the Grandview student body will take advantage of the impromptu holiday to travel to the Alamo City.  

screen shot 2018 03 06 at 3 24 02 pm Grandview High Headed To State Semi Finals

Grandview High School basketball (CBS11 Sports)

“Just having everybody come out, it makes us feel like celebrities.” Grandview senior Kamron English told CBS 11 Sports. “Everyone telling us congratuations and stuff, just makes us really excited to get down there.”

“The feeling is explainable.” is how Grandview senior Devante Crownover summed up his emotions.  “I’m still kind of in shock that we are going to State.” 

The Zebras think they will go from being shocked, to doing the shocking when they step on the court against Bowie in the Semi-final on Thursday.

