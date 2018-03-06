GRANDVIEW, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – The last one leaving Grandview on Thursday needs to remember to turn out the lights.

That’s because Thursday is school holiday at Grandview High School as the boys basketball team will play that day in the Class 3A State Semi-finals in San Antonio.

The team is hoping the Grandview student body will take advantage of the impromptu holiday to travel to the Alamo City.

“Just having everybody come out, it makes us feel like celebrities.” Grandview senior Kamron English told CBS 11 Sports. “Everyone telling us congratuations and stuff, just makes us really excited to get down there.”

“The feeling is explainable.” is how Grandview senior Devante Crownover summed up his emotions. “I’m still kind of in shock that we are going to State.”

The Zebras think they will go from being shocked, to doing the shocking when they step on the court against Bowie in the Semi-final on Thursday.